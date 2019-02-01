Transcript for 3 dead, including 2-year-old, after car plunges into frigid river during police chase

The victim actually stated that he was checking the fluids editors vehicle went. Suspects approached gently should be a black Chevy TrailBlazer. And begin demanding money from him act on point. One of the suspects actually struck this victim in the face. And took his phone during the actual offense. The suspects and got back in this black Chevy TrailBlazer plan. Three suspects were described the victim in this his friends as two males and female. Second offense or about 25 minutes later when officers responded to the 16100 block of self when he third street in the city. For a shot spotter call. On arrival officers located two victims on scene who stated that two suspects walked towards them. One of whom brandished a semi automatic pistol. Pointed at them and demanded valuables from. One of the suspects push. One of the two victims out of the ground actually began kicking that victim in had multiple times during this robbery attempt. A citizen that was nearby saw this offense occurring. In intervened actually came out with a machete. And started chasing the suspects. From this incident. Conflict. One of the suspects actually turned around while this citizen was chasing down and fired several shots. Apps. This citizen who helped intervenes robbery fortunately nobody was struck by gunfire. As a pursuit continued eastbound on Greenfield. The vehicle continued. On to the very end of Greenfield. We're terminated in the 600 block of east Greenfield and by crashing into Kinney can agree. The vehicle then became submerged and immediately sunk to the river. Market fire department dive team responded located and recovered a female. Later identified as she and an number. Attempts to recover the vehicle from the river were unsuccessful. And have to be delayed until the following day when the vehicle was finally recovered. It was discovered inside. That email Charles L Deerfield as a black male six kind of you know. And Sharon and members two year old daughter. And Emilia Hernandez. Wait you know 929 of sixteen. Or both located inside the vehicle disease. Further investigation by Robert division detectives revealed that both Sharon and hammer and Charles Barfield. Deerfield were involved in earlier robberies prior to this week. Upper right hand corner. The vehicle. Traveling east followed comes or some railroad tracks. And now perceives he's done Greenfield squads are approximately. Block behind it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.