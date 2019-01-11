4 dead, 4 injured at California Halloween party

More
At least four people were shot dead at a house party in California on Halloween night, authorities said.
0:35 | 11/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 dead, 4 injured at California Halloween party
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"At least four people were shot dead at a house party in California on Halloween night, authorities said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66692111","title":"4 dead, 4 injured at California Halloween party ","url":"/US/video/dead-injured-california-halloween-party-66692111"}