2 dead, 1 injured when plane crashes into home

Two people died when a small plane crashed into a home in North Carolina late Thursday night.
06/28/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 dead, 1 injured when plane crashes into home
644 we have breaking news right now in North Carolina savage -- check this out to people have died after a plane crashed into a home to the helicopter moving right now to give us a better vantage point this is alive look. Not far from Fayetteville. Police say the pilot of the single engine plane crashed into the home just before midnight look at all that devastation there the pilot was killed. Along with one person inside the home another person in the home is being treated for serious injuries.

