Transcript for 2 dead, 1 injured when plane crashes into home

644 we have breaking news right now in North Carolina savage -- check this out to people have died after a plane crashed into a home to the helicopter moving right now to give us a better vantage point this is alive look. Not far from Fayetteville. Police say the pilot of the single engine plane crashed into the home just before midnight look at all that devastation there the pilot was killed. Along with one person inside the home another person in the home is being treated for serious injuries.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.