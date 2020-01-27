2 dead, 5 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

The incident occurred at Mac’s Lounge, a live music venue in Hartsville, South Carolina, just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
3:00 | 01/27/20

2 dead, 5 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

