Transcript for Dead 8-month-old left at funeral home is child of missing California man

Well the only county sheriff's investigators have confirmed that a baby girl found dead. Is that the order of a missing Sacramento man I want to bring in our Cabin John because he has been following this story throughout the day. Bring us up to speed on this what is each. Yes absolutely a tragedy count something to what we know is. Is that yesterday Monday morning and Pippen's body was found had a business and belt flower in Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had been handled in the case. They were able to connect the case to a missing persons case and Sacramento. The missing person that we know now is 23 or Alexander activity not self Sacramento. We now know that that was found dead bell flower that daughter. Of the missing 22 your road here in Sacramento so investigators looking for this missing man this father of this child as we speak up we know that he lived we are in south. He lipid south Sacramento and that's what's interesting it's and we reported him missing yesterday. And they said that his mental state was not agree plate and said he was suicidal. Over the last week or so before he was Latin essence though. They did say that he was a bit deranged. Whenever they did report him is missing like tell you what you were in that neighborhood today let's take a listen to what some of the neighbors are saying that. Polish up business is with the baby. These. You know even. And so what's next year would we need to know. While at this time Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is currently working with Sacramento county sheriff's office and in order to fully investigate this and seen because as of now. They have 22 year old Alexander as a person of interest indicate so. Right developing story or Kevin John following voice tonight we thank you sir.

