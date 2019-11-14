Transcript for Dead newborn with umbilical cord attached found lying on ground in vacant lot

Now the breaking news and it hasn't been. Every county a newborn found dead along a walking path in a wooded area of Port Jervis. Police tonight trying to figure out who the child's mother is eyewitnesses who put a dollop miles is live on the scene Carla. Say these details become more disturbing the longer we're here and talking to neighbors. I just learned that there were two teenagers who acts he just walking along the sidewalk. They tripped over something that they thought was a doll it turns out it was that newborn baby. Then they ran home got their mother the mother was the one who confirmed that it was infected and they just laying out your on the sidewalk. And that's when she called 911 I want to show you love video. From police activity as they investigated this to starving discovery. Earlier today this is in Port Jervis near Hornbeck street. And Brooklyn street. Last night around ten authority that is when in fact they received at 911 call. There was ever newborn baby with the umbilical cord still attached. With no clothes on bound here on the sidewalk by those two teens walking home. We spoke to neighbors and they say since that discovery there's been a ton a police activity on the street all day long. I saw three police officers walked down to are gray how sound our and they were looking at the front porch. And then it proceeded to walk down the sidewalk and they were looking for traces of something and sidewalk. On actors are top activity all day on this street. Right now again investigators are still working to find out the identity of that child how. Where the child was born how the child may have died. But all of the neighbors here on this block I really have been brought tears just to learn that that newborn was left outside in the cold last night. And found it deceased here in Port Jervis. Reporting live in Port Jervis starlet miles channel seven Eyewitness News.

