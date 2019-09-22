At least 3 dead in Pittsburgh drug-overdose horror

More
Police and paramedics were called to the Southside Works City Apartments around 2 a.m. and discovered seven people in medical distress, including two who were unresponsive, police said.
0:52 | 09/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 3 dead in Pittsburgh drug-overdose horror
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Police and paramedics were called to the Southside Works City Apartments around 2 a.m. and discovered seven people in medical distress, including two who were unresponsive, police said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65782515","title":"At least 3 dead in Pittsburgh drug-overdose horror","url":"/US/video/dead-pittsburgh-drug-overdose-horror-65782515"}