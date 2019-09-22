-
Now Playing: At least 3 dead in Pittsburgh drug-overdose horror
-
Now Playing: Grandmother allegedly beats grandson to death
-
Now Playing: 14-year-old gunned down over a pair of shoes, family says
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life of Cokie Roberts
-
Now Playing: Video shows a grown man punch a high school student in the face
-
Now Playing: Person of interest apprehended in shooting of Chicago police officer
-
Now Playing: The search for a missing girl in New Jersey continues into its 7th day
-
Now Playing: NFL teams express interest in Antonio Brown, agent says
-
Now Playing: Tropical storm Karen expected to approach Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Propane tank explodes in New Mexico
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battle California wildfires
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old dies in hot car in Texas
-
Now Playing: Man dies attempting underwater proposal
-
Now Playing: School cancels football game over Trump 2020 flag
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart checked out of a rehab facility and is expected to make a full recovery
-
Now Playing: Surfer who was swimming just feet away from a great white shark shares his story
-
Now Playing: Newly released 911 call from a student claiming his bus driver was drunk
-
Now Playing: A 2nd woman accuses Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: Water rescues continue in Texas as flooding devastates the area
-
Now Playing: Video shows spectators at a high school football game fleeing from sounds of gunshots