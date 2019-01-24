Transcript for 5 dead in shooting at Florida bank, suspect in custody: Police

Yesterday our community suffered a tremendous loss at the hands of a heinous criminal. Left and Allen's favor knowingly. And intentionally. Took the lives of five of our fellow community members. Our sisters. Our mothers. Our daughters. And Oracle were. The incident began yesterday at approximately 123121. Year old step in favor and heard the suntrust bank with a gun. He immediately contacted bank employee has had a bank customer. And overtook the backed by force. He then shot everyone in the back. After shooting them. Big old line 11. This occurred at approximately 1236. He told dispatchers that it killed five people in the back. During crisis negotiations we have. Mr. Faber it appeared it was not going to allow officers in my agency and the sheriff's office access to the victims. In the bank. At that action. I requested the sheriff's office swat team and make a tactical entry into the bank. This was accomplished at 1:54 PM. Upon entering in securing the same. These tactical units there's Evans Aybar and a custody at approximately 2:28 PM and they immediately began coordinating victim assessments. Unfortunately all victims had gone to their entries it's not a bank. Seven sabres formally been charged with five counts of murder in the first degree.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.