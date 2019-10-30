Transcript for 3 dead in shooting at Halloween party

These type of incidences or are very complex. And there's a lot more that we don't know there's a lot more that we are and I want to know. I just like you do somebody give you the best summary of all we know at this point. We do have a multi big dome shooting that occurred here with a total of twelve people. Twelve victims. That were shot. Unfortunately. Three of did pass away. And from what we understand. The majority of the victims or not from the city of Long Beach but it the end of the day it doesn't really matter. Does appear here in our city it's our job to hopefully keep you safe. That's very important. Are preliminary investigation indicates that in unknown shooter. Or shooters. Fired on the guest at a party. From the LE rear of the residents. There were approximately 25 or thirty people. Ought at this home were the party was taking place at the time of the shooting. As I stated earlier three male adults. Were fatally wounded by gunfire and nine additional victims. Sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to area hospitals. The injured big dogs include seven adult females. Two adult males ranging from ages of twenty to 49 years of age. The preliminary description of the suspect. Is a male. Unknown race wearing dark clothing. With his face concealed. The suspect is believed to have fled in the door colored vehicle. It is unknown if any additional suspects were involved in the shooting. And he says of what we know right now.

