Transcript for 1 dead, 8 shot at graduation party

This evening or the left on the clock there were about sixty people on celebrating. Graduation as we understand it. At least one individual came up we don't know who was in a car loan foot. And fired multiple rounds you know at least eight or nine ourselves right now we believe we have a guy. We're trying to confirm whether or not it's eight or nine. And we'll let you know that later but we we believe it's at least a right now or of them are juveniles. Between the ages of fifteen and seventeen. Those people sustained gunshot wounds mostly to the late may be want to arm haven't confirmed that. None of those are fatalities we also four adults. That sustain themselves and there is part of their body here old points. Unfortunately there is one person was announced at a hospital we believe preliminarily using his twenties. We do not have much more than that at this point in time. There was a lot of violence in the severe for the Rican at least fifteen shootings 24 victims why is the department doing they're coming callable despite it while it's good questions of where we're putting out additional people you you get an incident like this I mean it's it's very difficult to police you're talking about an isolated area. The colts neck but it's a dating them. No reason would at least be back here otherwise. You know it's a good question and so we rent and above patrols across the city. But it is also one she BS of a lot of O'Keefe was well. If you only continue to ask us. We're never gonna solve this evening which you gotta it is our hearts and minds of people won't pull out a gun buyers group sixty people. That's something that's even more trouble that you could do that realizing the carnage in the causes. Let's close out here tonight. And so that is deeply disturbed us that someone would resort to that irrespective what it was about. That you will pull out a gun firing this and people like that without regard whatsoever. And so these are things that it absolutely ravaged Greece he and you're right news particularly violent week in. Oh you know we've we will. Call Lawler information to see what we have relative to intelligence you know what it's like the result. Retaliation because that's always a big issue for us and in an effort to get carneval that put. Incidents like that. Like these ones when we really need help we need people's help. You know we know people be concerned and exit rate but in the days with what happens it is without that help some time exit or more difficult. And in some of these people walk around reason. And bold enough to feel that they can get away with it and do it again. In some cases they will so. If anyone has any information on this please contact homicide unit as they won't be the lead investigative unit here we were out there were multiple people selfless things down here now homicide crimes. You shortly.

