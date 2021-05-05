Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for 4 dead after small plane crashes into home
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:33","description":"A small civilian plane crashed into a house in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77508953","title":"4 dead after small plane crashes into home","url":"/US/video/dead-small-plane-crashes-home-77508953"}