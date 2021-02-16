Transcript for 4 dead in US Virgin Islands helicopter crash

Tragic helicopter crash in the US Virgin Islands have claimed the lives of war people. Including a friend of country music star Kenny Chesney the chopper went down in saint Thomas. The cause is under investigation authorities haven't released the names of the victims Chesney post it on his two Graham that he lost. I do your friends. Promising news about a five year old Andrew Democrats in Kansas City the girl is out of her home Mott the news was released on her go finally page seeing aerial is a week. She was injured in a crash involving now former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Rick reed. Who is under investigation for impairment.

