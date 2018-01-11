New deadly accident prompts increased bus stop safety concerns

More
Investigators are asking the public for help with the case.
2:22 | 11/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New deadly accident prompts increased bus stop safety concerns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58900643,"title":"New deadly accident prompts increased bus stop safety concerns","duration":"2:22","description":"Investigators are asking the public for help with the case.","url":"/US/video/deadly-accident-prompts-increased-bus-stop-safety-concerns-58900643","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.