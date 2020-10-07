Transcript for Death of Black man found hanging confirmed suicide

Investigators have met with the corners office and discussed the final results. Just this afternoon the medical examiner issued their final autopsy report and delivered to the sheriff's department and good afternoon Aaron want. Triggered it today to discuss the unfortunate passing but mr. Robert Fuller aged 24 in city of Arbil. The this event drew a lot of media concern lot of cleaning concern. And in the timing of it in the in the wake of the civil unrest in. All of this transpired across the nation and it brought a lot of attention. Base in the past this urination in. The rather odd manner which this death occurred were we. We promise for an again be you know we're really very thorough and complete investigation start to finish left. No stone uncovered. We yeah and we're gonna release the result. Right now they have any questions you can understand. He sings and I happen overnight because of people are demanding answers immediately does it mean we get to skip processes. And whenever we have an investigation of any sort. A murder investigation ultimately went arrive at the truth. In the truth can be compromised very easily if we skip steps we rush to judgment. And we try to satisfy pressures. And the only pressure we should satisfies the truth. And that's what we're here today to discuss the findings in this. And I want to extend my thanks to the F homicide investigators entire team. They were tired flee long long hours chasing a lot of these in Lincolnshire. Did everything right. On behalf of mr. Fuller and his family my condolences to the Fuller family there out of state and force in the cannot be here. But definitely our thoughts and prayers go to them and to all the fans have loved ones of the Sacramento. Illnesses.

