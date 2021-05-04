Transcript for The Death of George Floyd: Day 6 recap of Derek Chauvin's trial

From ABC news life. The death of George will Jerry children on fraud. Well good evening day six of the trial of their children for the killing of George Floyd has attended. And it was a very focused on a crucial question. What's what former police officer -- children did to George Floyd kneeling on George what's next for more than nine minutes consistent. At all with the policies and training the Minneapolis police department did anything and that's singing during that arrest justify show transactions. On an extraordinary move prosecutors call to the witness stand. The chief of police in Minneapolis man Daria are Don belt and in no uncertain terms speaking with the authority of his office had his decades of experience in the force. She brought out of told the jury that Derek children acted completely beyond the bound to police department rules. And values. He recognizes it is seventeen to be an image taken from a bystander video that you review. Yes. Don't officers. Be surprised your review of all of the information that you just mentioned. Do you believe that the senate followed two departmental policy fire dash 304. Regarding. I absolutely didn't agree. How so. Dad. Action. Is not the escalation. And when we talk about the framework of our. Sanctity of life and we talk about the principles and values that we have that that action. Goes contrary. Two what we're talking. As you reflect guy exhibited seventeen. Amnesty ask you is this C trained to Minneapolis police department. Defensive tactics technique is not. We really. Departmental. Policy neck restraints business a neck restraint. He consciously or restraint by policy. Mentions light to moderate pressure. When I look at exit seventeen. And when I look at team. Facial. Expressionism that mr. Floyd that is not appear in any way shape performed to that is light to moderate pressure. So is it your believe that this particular. Form of restraints investments you with those who call. In fact it violates departmental policy especially creative violates our policy. For you we're now that the defendant maintain this position I'm George Slade for nine minutes and 29 seconds. We're. And leave you testified that force test do you reasonable when it's applied to the beginning and through the entire thing caller's area. This group. Is what you see an exhibit seventeen in your opinion within the Minneapolis police departmental policy. Five dash 300. Authorizing the use the reasonable force it is and why not. That is that is. And Jesse objectively reasonable. We have to take into account. The circumstances information. The threat to the officer that threat to others. And we. This is very. So that is not. Her policy. That is not what we teach. And there should be condoned. Minneapolis police chief Dari are down on the witness stand today let's go to push. Our man in Minneapolis Kenneth Snowden just by the courthouse in strong testimony for the prosecution. Strong testimony and the most high profile witness in Pakistan. I haven't achieved go there and address policy. And Jerry we know that jurors they are not police recruits. They are not least trainees. But they definitely got a lesson and they were schooled today and when it comes to please policy and what those officers learn now only a police academy also learn. Every single year when they have to be essentially we were recertified and learn our new policies and procedures and training. When it comes to interacting with the police and so question here what was allowed at the time of this incident in May of 20/20 eight. I certain types of restraints we heard a lot of about stroke holes dot net proceedings unconscious and conscious restraint and so we saw the prosecution and the defense project cost. And goes through your strings and even. In that courtroom jurors got a visual element they were able to see that critical decision making chart that the officer's seat when they dirtier training to talk about. I how to get control of a suspect but it controlled a scene in a situation. And talking about really reassessing the situation especially if that defend it if that suspect. It's no longer resisting a so that's why you heard the cheap fares yes he years. The big picture guy I guess he's the leader he's not a beat cop on the streets but he was able to talk about the policies that he's implement an. And the training that Schuermann receipt and speaking of that training that chairman received. The prosecutors decided to bring up. Katie I Blackwell this person who's now Specter she's been promoted since the may when he when he incident but you have the commander at the time the commander was number training and at one point she even at selected Derrick show -- to be a few old trainer. Or other officers. It talked about her knowing those policies and an outlet she testified against Al junior those policies in and out as you just abide about what trainees learn about additional. Ecstasy at Dixie I talked to get a person out of that strong position as quickly as possible and we say as quickly as possible we're talking about. If that suspect is no longer resisting. And we know in this case of George Floyd he was no longer resisting and I'm not nine minutes 29 seconds. There was plenty of time according to these witness says. To get him out of that position. We know that that is rarely. At the center are the focus. Of the prosecutors and the State's case here is talking about George Floyd being held him prone position. Four and a certain amount of time. That was wade passed him resisting a so that's why you talk you heard them talking about and telling jurors about the different types of restraints. And how to take control of a suspect in that situation at there and I'm. Also we're talking about that critical decision making model I'm it to Matt graphic that was shown that was to give those jurors. As much information as possible. To say this is what Derek Sherman knew this is when he knew it this twenty year veteran of the police forced by the way the commander at known for. More than two decades and so she was fastened at this a training technique could be Matt Lee. I suspect is that train better train technique by the Minneapolis police department she says it is not. And again she said I don't know what type of improvised physician that is what it but that is not what we train. Are just give me ask you about how. The city there is dealing with this under partly because here's this community leader. I dart under the chief of police taking the witness stand. And I just wonder as this trial has unfolded people having to go through agenda trauma of this man's death. Do you think it heals at all that that. Police chiefs are Donna decided to take the stand here. In a way to vindicate did what his. Force is really about what the MTV is really about. This community they see it as a sign that progress is being may when it comes to community policing and police reforms. Remember there's a George Florie. That's been energy used in congress and inserting a state legislatures when it comes to things that should be not allows by police officers on scene including. I Cho colts and so when you have this. Police officer and this police chief lest they be easier a black police chiefs. For this community opt for black and white makes a difference. Because we know that when it comes often but when it comes officers dealing with police scenic communities. There are higher rating officers. I dealing in black communities are minority communities. There's so. When it comes at this communities expressing concern about you know being overly police. This is what they want the police department's duties to respond. And that she be responded pretty quickly after this incident went to the timeline. When did he see the video went yeah. And we know that he fired at them with just that day moments after seeing that video and getting all the details faxing you get it back times and so as you saw there on the stand. We shouldn't be surprised about what we heard he was essentially we're Fermi. What he said during a press conference is under the may tweets when he accident. We heard that on the stand out who heard it buried. NI com manner but it was still buried. A minute with Stearns very assured confident that what. Darche over dead. Was not. Part of their police policy in fact it violated lease buyouts policy for the Minneapolis least. Are met it it sure is a sign of the times it struck me there is that work in the drama inside the courtroom and in the community as well in the seems a step. Not just for Minneapolis but for the country perhaps what's coming up next Kenneth. What we know that. Katie Blackwell she just wrapped up now we're gonna get a crisis intervention. Sergeant on the stand most likely tomorrow. We have been and has a ten to say who's going to be on the stand next because things can change we noticing prosecutors can adjust. Either witnesses and who they plan to call next bugs but we're learning here is that. They plan to line up these officers they started at the top there with that topped. The right at the top with the chief. And now they're gonna work their way through these other problems are the top brass here. So again at crisis intervention sergeant he is potentially next and then as we go through the week. We expect to hear from the medical examiner because teary. We know that last week was all about establishing what happened that's what we are from the bystanders well this weekend this stays there were entering entering in a week to us all about. This state proving why it's murder. That's the Bay's ran now so we're talking about use of force we're talking about caused the death so later this week we're stuck in here from the medical examiner. And I'm number of medical experts including cardiologist volcanologist who will talk about what George slowly suffered. All right. We'll be covering that of course and you'll be there as always Kenneth Moore mode and in Minneapolis thanks very much. Lugar attack. Welcome back. Day six of the trial of Derek Shelton for the killing of George Floyd shattered a lot on. On the training the policies. The values of the Minneapolis police department and in the prosecution's. Argument and case and evidenced. How dare show and violated those and one of the moments that didn't really summed up what was happening was that no while Katie Blackwell who is formally the head of the training division of the Minneapolis police department was on the stand. The prosecutor Astor in response to selling. Defense had asked on cross examination. That often police officers have to deal with on ruling bystanders with crowds that that perhaps do require a different level of force to be applied in order to control the situation that is a team in the defense it seems. And so prize gives station assure asked Katie Blackwell. About how one might have calmed people at the scene where Derek Schuermann kneeled on George Floyd's neck. Going to show you was sent and received as exhibit. Seventeen. We ask you officers you look at exhibit seventeen. Is this being trained technique that's. By the Minneapolis police department. When you were overseeing the tree and it is not. And why. Both these forces of Freedom Hall CSC you know consistent with an peachtree and what we train. For it appreciates the conscious and unconscious and appreciate. So her policy. And I appreciate the suppressing wonderful signs that. Using an unrelated but what we train is using. One or two or. To do an angry street. And how does this differ. Us. I don't want an improvised. Position in this so so we tree it. That is ahead of former head of the trading division of Minneapolis with carbon taking a look at what. Derek children did to George Floyd's I don't know what that is has nothing to do with the training and our department. Let's bring in our guest tonight Judy Jackson Lindsay is criminal defense attorney lift the Russo principal attorney had. There was a law firm and has stood defended. Police officers in cases lose like this and Larry Taylor who's the founder of police the truth in that as a nonprofit advocacy group on these matters welcome all. And then let me go first to two. Katie on their terms are to Lindsay on this French the issue. Katie I'm sorry excuse me on on this. The issue being. How the defense is trying to essentially established. That there are no reasons that are being brought in to evidence for their children's conduct that may be instead crowd may be its. The behavior of George Floyd and how important is the training evidence there who witness their them evidence from the police chief. And from the former head of the training division. In answering that. But defense argument. I think it is extensively seemed thinking because. This may burden here is shall. Try to. Each and that it ends it is. Did paintings is usually. Hollywood what are. Each cell I hate him out you can't show their work out. Or result in yourself DH and me but I just can't. And didn't actually you with New Jersey because he. Earlier she didn't agree. With you doesn't. Our interest Ainge and defeated current. However he joined in a way that she. Deliver. EU coming on how. Well what do you Ers and they are easy but. They start to resist yet later that ensure honest and this is what Hirsch didn't you might. So I don't think that is your. Leash and I skin and tendons in her own. You know. I'd like to go to Larry Taylor was a founder of a police to truth that's an organization that debt essentially encourages and supports police officers who come out. To report on misconduct and on. On instances where proper training and values aren't being followed and so let me ask you about what we've heard today and in particular from police chief art on how significant. Is the fact. That the chief of the police in in Minneapolis took the witness stand in this case to say that this what. What I dare show and it is not who we are home port is that in the cause and you've been so active. Seriously a landmark day I whole over the blues are the G. You know who she or here today. We go to. Italy saw. A huge talent case it is always those officers. Know what had. Walls and Santo. Those all she today only say that it was wrong he says he each hill. 200 rural policy and an outside our. Well. He it is this is great news and Hispanic. I ol' trash her and she knew who senator songs. Oh yeah he's number 88. Dilute and EC on. How policies reached in his. Are aware that lower the go to one of that bits of testimony. Did that struck us and that was from chief Arredondo. When he was asked about didn't the defense. Argument. And that perhaps had that crowd was was getting on ruling once again we have seen very little evidence of that frankly very at all some some people were trying to stop what was happening. But it was a few people. And in fact police officer Derek Shelton walked back to his police vehicle after Derek George Flinn was taken to a hostile so it seems that the street was not. A primed for violence at that point but here is how the chief of police answered that notion of how. Crowds oh gather bystanders might be. Road pacified in an innocent Jewish where there understandably upset at police use of force. And in terms. Potential they need to. Crowd grew. Sorry yes because a group of people can experience something that they find shocking. Or setting. That can we have. Place them in some kind of an emotional states is that right that is true. End you need to turn your attention to UND escalate to cry yes. Wooden one way if we can show exit seventeen. Would one way to. Who's experiencing something shocking. To stop doing the thing that shocking them absolutely. Take your knee off his neck is what. Prosecutor in the Jeep police are suggesting might have calmed the crowd in the group of bystanders have them go to lancer Russo. Who has defended pleas of his dominion eight it is hardball one of the things we're hearing from from Eric Nelson Derek show Wednesday. Defense attorney is that perhaps being cousin the nature of the any Iraq's interaction between the bystanders. And the people are trying to did it take George Floyd into custody. There's justification for this is that is that what is stunning amount. You know I've kind of hard to get down to follow that line the bottom line Roger is an actor but at that crowd is hostile to the officers or hostile to burst your resting then you evacuate coal truck car are you aluminum car in you know. Today's testimony was at around a couple of your bank would you look at that she and look at in Akron Blackwell. Now they understand why he and army are leased department and -- trial anybody would want I don't want and then show up. This testimony today was about were. Culpable negligence. And that's ending manslaughter in the second degree charge is an element. And causing the death of another deal or global negligence Zach -- what he's off outlined today off this was not an improved technique we don't know our team he wasn't known that he shouldn't have been doing it. Failing to render aid actor are George Lloyd B chain listless. All of those things are being. Funneled in yet the jury understand the element of culpable negligence which would lead you may conviction of manslaughter and second degree. I and then really SA Katie Jackson Lindsay. Criminal defense attorney on. Looks it it's hard obvious she sometimes is tough case for a for a defense lawyer to find that line. That might. Persuade jurors on account or or on all the counts it does feel a little scattershot here what we're getting from the defense. End and that may change once we get to the medical testimony which is tried their best opportunity there. But it is it is hard to make some points given. The obvious fact of that picture which came up again and again and as we just heard the police chief say that you know one of the best ways to calm the crowd. Did Jimmy hoffa's neck. Agree completely. Rewritten to you where I. I. Should I try. A I don't mean we are. Now here. But one thing that I think do you have to do it couldn't be happier and so are you went and we tastes it is to do not need not wait. May. I. They. Are acting next what we're seeing here there's Santa. For a scenario how. We're going to let you are truly he didn't create a changed anxiety. And I. Sometimes. Now here hundred. C each knowing. He sort of labor. Or here. That it's a great point idea that it's good advice for all of us and all of our all walks of life no no when not doing something might be the best. Course of action Katie Jackson Lindsay and lastly Russo and Larry Taylor thanks all for being with us tonight. Your you. What they're watching ABC news lives gavel to gavel coverage of the trial dare show we'll have a complete wrap up Bob today's events on ABC news live prime with Lindsey Davis tonight right here at 7 PM and 9 PM eastern. And will be back tomorrow morning when trial resumes until then. I'm Terry Moran thanks for joining us from getting.

