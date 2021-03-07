Transcript for Death toll rises to 24 in Surfside building collapse

As we continue to search through the night like she was recovered two additional victims. The number of kids are victims got stands at 24. That's 188. Accounted for and 124. On account. The numbers are fluid and we'll continue to change as we told you repeatedly. The governor mentioned we're doing everything we can to move forward with demolition. As soon as we have a final have to do so and we are so grateful. Tuesday governor of the state. For stepping up and offering to pay for this demolition so that it can proceed expeditiously as soon as we have that I'm. We have experts right now on site at evaluating. The contract has been signs. For the demolition to begin. We did speak to the families this morning. Both the survivors. Who still have their belongings. In that tower. And to the family members who are waiting. For the search and rescue to continue so they have all been didn't inform us and are aware. I also want to address concerns about animals that may have been left in the building. Many in the community have raised this concern. We are all very aware and to have working hard. I want to be very clear that search and rescue conducted three separate searches primary secondary and tertiary. And they found no animals I was informed this morning. That they did a sweep with cameras. And they found no animals at this time I've also been attaching the contractor. And provided the locations were given to meet. A possible animal still in the building. And they are aware and doing everything that they might do just to make an additional. Search but I want to be Gary clear that they would not be doing that. I'm site because they are not. Going to be able to go into those units it is not safe. For anyone to go beyond the first floor. I am always. I very much understands. That pets are part of people's families I have always been a pet owner myself. And my heart goes out to those who fear. For their animals and I just went kitchen you know that's additional efforts have been made and are being made.

