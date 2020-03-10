-
Now Playing: President Trump hospitalized due to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Breonna Taylor grand jury tapes released
-
Now Playing: What’s next for the Amy Coney Barrett's nomination?
-
Now Playing: Former Trump adviser: ‘The messaging on [COVID] needs to be clearer’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 2, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: COVID-19 infections surge across the US
-
Now Playing: Corey Lewandowski: President Trump is ‘a fighter’
-
Now Playing: President Trump arrives to Walter Reed to be treated for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Understanding the president’s symptoms
-
Now Playing: ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ actor assaulted by stranger
-
Now Playing: Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings released
-
Now Playing: Shock, sympathy around the world after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Former Vice President Joe Biden and wife test negative for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Questions arise about whether the president’s duties will be passed to Pence
-
Now Playing: Trump transferred by helicopter to hospital
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse shows Harvest Moon rising in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Emu blocks traffic on Puerto Rican highway
-
Now Playing: Bear eats delivery pizza left on doorstep in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Eiffel Tower Glows Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month