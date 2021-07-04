The debate over trans female athletes' participation in school sports

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth traveled to Idaho to report on the escalating political culture war surrounding anti-trans legislation and its impact on trans female athletes.
11:38 | 04/07/21

Comments
Transcript for The debate over trans female athletes' participation in school sports

