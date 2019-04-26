Transcript for Decorated veteran with no living relatives gets a hero's farewell

I'm Marcus souls and saint Elizabeth and Seton church and shrub -- New York. Site of a very special farewell for a decorated World War II veteran. Bag pipes and an honor guard accompanied the flag draped casket of Bob Graham who died earlier this month at the age of 97. The former marine ranger who was awarded a bronze star and a silver star for service had no living relatives. Today veterans and strangers turned out to pay their respects and salute Graham giving him my hero's farewell. Funeral was organized by young woman who volunteered at the nursing home where Graham lived who wanted to make sure his passing did not go unnoticed it certainly did not. And just. Overwhelmed with emotion in this the word in the outpouring of love is its finger at a. The folded flag customarily given to family members today presented the Beth Regan made sure even though Bob Graham may be gone he is not forgotten. In trouble come Marcus Solis for ABC news live.

