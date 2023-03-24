DeepFakes: How to spot AI-generated images

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with ABC senior reporter Emmanuelle Saliba about the growing sophistication of AI-generated images and how to spot one as the 2024 election approaches.

March 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live