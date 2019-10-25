Transcript for Deer fatally attacks hunter who shot him

Restraint and deadly story out of Arkansas hunts or has died after the deer he shot. Got back up and attacked him authorities say the 66 year old man was checking on his kill when he realized the animal was still alive. He called his family for help notified emergency responders but he died at the hospital wallet authorities are still searching for that year.

