Now Playing: ‘We’ve prevented a coronavirus catastrophe on the southern border’: Trump

Now Playing: Trump says 450 miles of border wall on pace to finish by end of year

Now Playing: Promoting literacy by providing free books to kids in need

Now Playing: US Open to be played without fans

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: 9-year-old aims to eliminate social barriers for young black girls

Now Playing: Retired NYPD detective says focus should be on police education

Now Playing: Austin mayor talks growing coronavirus cases in Texas

Now Playing: Latest developments

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 23, 2020

Now Playing: New Yorkers enjoy outdoor dining

Now Playing: Bubba Wallace says he 'was hurt’ over noose in his NASCAR garage

Now Playing: COVID-19 cases rising as restrictions lifted

Now Playing: NYC cracks down on illegal fireworks sales

Now Playing: Mail-in voting: What you need to know

Now Playing: Trump says Andrew Jackson monument demonstrators will face jail time

Now Playing: Will the Covid-19 recession be worse than The Great Recession of 2008?

Now Playing: Keke tries yoga with Dr. Noelle Reid