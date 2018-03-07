This deer's volleyball skills are something to fawn over

More
A woodland creature hit the sand, crashing a game of beach volleyball in Virginia.
0:55 | 07/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This deer's volleyball skills are something to fawn over
You can watch all of these players the way this moment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56347057,"title":"This deer's volleyball skills are something to fawn over","duration":"0:55","description":"A woodland creature hit the sand, crashing a game of beach volleyball in Virginia.","url":"/US/video/deers-volleyball-skills-fawn-56347057","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.