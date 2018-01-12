Defense Secretary quotes Nike over president's request to serve

More
Defense Secretary James Mattis said he accepted the job under President Trump because of his love for troops and the U.S. Constitution.
0:38 | 12/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Defense Secretary quotes Nike over president's request to serve

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59550914,"title":"Defense Secretary quotes Nike over president's request to serve","duration":"0:38","description":"Defense Secretary James Mattis said he accepted the job under President Trump because of his love for troops and the U.S. Constitution.","url":"/US/video/defense-secretary-quotes-nike-president-asks-serve-59550914","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.