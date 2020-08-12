-
Now Playing: COVID-19 emergency
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 and safety in the classroom
-
Now Playing: Sean Penn’s COVID-19 testing mission
-
Now Playing: Black Santa hate mail draws backlash
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Bob Dylan sells his entire music catalog
-
Now Playing: Inside the looming eviction crisis
-
Now Playing: US marks 75th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor
-
Now Playing: Virginia Military Institute removes Confederate statue from campus
-
Now Playing: Parents, teachers say students are falling behind during remote learning
-
Now Playing: Britain to begin COVID-19 vaccine distribution to priority groups
-
Now Playing: New restrictions in place as COVID-19 deaths reach 90 per hour in US
-
Now Playing: Trump administration reportedly passed up more doses of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - Cities across the nation add restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
-
Now Playing: California COVID-19 shutdowns
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus crisis in Massachusetts
-
Now Playing: Georgia senate runoff election heats up
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about COVID-19 long-haulers