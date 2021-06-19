Transcript for Delta variant cases surge in rural Kansas and Missouri

In some areas doctor Seko but nineteen cases are five times higher than before the delta very it was introduced locally are seeing now kind of an outbreak and are critically ill coughing positive patient at the CDC shows high community transmission and rural parts of Missouri and Kansas where vaccination rates are low delta variant B 16172. Was first detected in India. We have had and continue to have deaths of patients who have had corporate nineteen. Our most recent one was. On the twelfth of June 54. Percent of adults in Missouri have gotten at least one Covert nineteen shot in Kansas it's 44%. That's far below present Biden's 70% goal by July 4. The dollar variant can cause more people to die in areas where people have not been vaccinated. Is at the University of Kansas Tulsa Szymanczyk Covert nineteen vaccines protect from all variants. And encourage you to get your vaccine if you haven't yet our biggest. Concern really is that we're running out of arms and so it's really trying to get folks. In situations where they can get their vaccines we have plenty of inventory Brian Johnson K in DC nine news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.