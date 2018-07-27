Transcript for Demi Lovato 911 call released

And you know whitworth an outside cedar Sinai hospital here in Los Angeles where Denny will motto is currently recovering. Overnight we received the 911 call things in these calls that you're about to hear is that it's clear. They orchard keep this incident under wraps you actually hear the caller asking emergency responders not to use their sirens. As they race to rescue the 25 year old. How old she. We get to get it. For the first time we're hearing the dramatic 911 calls from inside Demi or bottles Los Angeles home. ABC news obtaining audio seemingly describing the moments of panic after the stars suffered a suspected drug overdose Tuesday. At Merrill pit were on our way they would the patient I'm an agreement on the light what you all the way until the paramedics a rebel. You should be here at the sirens real soon. The caller had and in usual requests for the 911 operator. Well Aaron green beret. This is a medical upper I have control over that. The unknown callers cry for help lasting nearly four and half minutes. Let you know when the paramedics are with you okay. Yet they're at they're coming up right now but who can't hear an hour. The platinum selling star known for her fears pop hits. Is reportedly recovering in a Los Angeles hospital surrounded by family and friends. Sources say that Demi Lovato is doing well in the hospital that she's okay they're still monitoring her condition but it's now safe for her to go home if she so chooses. Sources close to Nevada telling multiple outlets the next step on her road to recovery will be entering a rehabilitation program. In 2010 Lovato checked into timber line bulls. A residential treatment facility for women battling addiction and eating disorders I was. Suffered from. Across injections. Over the past two years I'm telling our Robin Roberts just months later about that ceilings experience. My darkest period was going and a treatment for that first forty Arrington not having. Any communication with the outside world ending NTV's 2012 documentary stay strong. Cameras capturing the stars returned to the Illinois center that helped save her life. Zen like rooms in this. Really. Having problems but also room to bear on that according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse forty to 60% of people with substance abuse disorders experience relapse relapses not. Failure in fact on the contrary. Often times it can be the turning point to lifelong recovery instead of a step back oddly it can be a step forward. We'll bottle was reportedly partying with friends the night before and they actually carrying at no or can't whip them we know it was administered. And our candy is being nasal spray used to treat suspected oh Buick overdoses. I'm K whitworth and watching ABC news.

