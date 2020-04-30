Transcript for Democratic lawmakers call for federal action to require masks on planes

Lawmakers are pushing for federal mandate requiring everyone on US flights to Wear a mask but it's unclear which government agency has authority. The FAA says it's not a public health agency others like transportation. And HHS have been mostly silent. An airport in Washington State is now checking passengers' temperatures. Paine field is an effort is using thermal cameras to screen travelers before the TSA checkpoint. If a fever is detected the airline determines whether the passenger can board.

