Transcript for Demonstrating Christmas tree fire safety

Flatten just a few days left before Christmas we know you're really busy snapping up. What I mean maybe. Why are people whose streak now that it's serious fire houses you and your home. So we wanted to yeah busy beautiful mind this state to go yeah. I'm reading. Well here is designing find out. At the University of Maryland College Park researchers are testing how long it takes her real Christmas tree to go up in flames expected at these fires don't happen too often but Wendy do you. They are three more times more deadly than a typical house fire that's because natural trees are large highly porous fuel sources they can easily talent area's vigor the air and feeds the flames and quickly consumed everything in its path. From Christmas trees to your grandma's curtains according to the National Fire Protection Association US fire departments respond to an annual average of 200 homebuyers that begin with Christmas trees. Leaving an annual average of six people dead and fourteen point eight million in property damages. Researchers are also quick to note that artificial trees aren't only Susie either if these fake trees catch fire. They have what scientists like to call complicated burning behaviors which include melting and dripping. Confident that preceded your business she doesn't want. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.