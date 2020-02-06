-
Now Playing: Nursing home residents welcome special visitors
-
Now Playing: Couple works to clean up destruction in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: More images of hope amid peaceful protests
-
Now Playing: Weather system gains strength off coast of Mexico
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s death sparks large protests overseas
-
Now Playing: 6 officers charged with using excessive force during Atlanta protests
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden speaks out in sharp contrast to Trump
-
Now Playing: Family and friends of George Floyd march through Houston
-
Now Playing: The debt lasso method: a step-by-step plan to pay off your debt
-
Now Playing: How to maintain personal resilience during crisis
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Michigan bed-and-breakfast navigates new realities of hospitality business
-
Now Playing: American Cruise Lines 1st to resume operations after coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Mayor calls for calm and curfew, residents listened
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 2, 2020
-
Now Playing: Who was George Floyd?
-
Now Playing: Louisville police chief fired after deadly shooting