Demonstrators protest death of George Floyd

Protests erupted across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was seen pinned down by a white police officer and later died.
3:29 | 05/29/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Demonstrators protest death of George Floyd
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

