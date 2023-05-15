Department of Homeland Security reports drop in migrant crossings

ABC News contributor John Cohen breaks down what’s happening at the border since Title 42 ended and discusses the bus of migrants sent to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., house.

May 15, 2023

