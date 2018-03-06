-
Now Playing: Soldier surprises sister at graduation
-
Now Playing: Soldier surprises daughters after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: US Army brother surprises sister at her graduation
-
Now Playing: Deployed soldier surprises son at graduation
-
Now Playing: Game 2 of the NBA finals
-
Now Playing: Two Texas teens questioned in a murder-for-hire plot
-
Now Playing: FBI agent under investigation after his gun goes off at Denver nightclub
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested after driving onto field during Little League game
-
Now Playing: Wildfires burn across parts of the western US
-
Now Playing: Police search for a potential serial killer in Arizona
-
Now Playing: Biological mom of twins heartbroken to learn they were separated at adoption: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Families weren't told adopted kids had identical siblings, were part of study: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Reunited twins fight to get some records of secret study released: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Adults learn more about secret study they unknowingly were part of as kids: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Adopted twins were separated and then part of a secret study: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Separated at birth: Adults learn they have long-lost identical twins: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threats are affecting thousands of people across the country
-
Now Playing: An out-of-control driver swerved into a little league baseball game in Maine
-
Now Playing: Police in Arizona are working to stop an apparent killing spree
-
Now Playing: A teenage husband and wife are now behind bars and accused of murder