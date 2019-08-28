Transcript for Deputy allegedly involved in sniper hoax fired

When I received word that employee had been shot and immediately responded to the hospital where the employee was being treated to check and his welfare. After realizing the employee had what appeared to be a minor contusion. Our responded to the command post in Reseda pillar and are briefing. As a tactical operation progressed a monitor this situation. As their special enforcement bureau and station personnel handled the situation. This went late into the night probably there until 4 in the morning. There's a tactical situation transition into an investigative level. I have some concerns about what was reported to me however. I did not want to interfere with the integrity of the investigation. Or the next Sydney two hours are homicide investigators or among the best detectives in the world. They conducted interviews. Collected evidence and conducted forensic analysis. They were well aware of the committee concerns any Francis so they worked tirelessly around the clock as he often do with these cases. By Saturday evidence examination established a need to interview deputy Reno side. At which time he admitted that he had not been shot. By Saturday evening it was apparent that the shooting was a hoax. And as of last night deputy Angel Reynosa is no longer employed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department or where the county of Los Angeles. Again by law I am unable to discuss a confidential piece off of personal matters. And I can act speculate on why he did what he did. As far as a criminal investigation of this incident. It is our intention to present our evidence to the district attorney's office for filing consideration in the very near future.

