Now Playing: Deputy killed in California car chase

Now Playing: Grandmother and teen connected by accidental text spend 3rd Thanksgiving together

Now Playing: News headlines today: Nov. 26, 2018

Now Playing: The best can't-miss Cyber Monday travel deals

Now Playing: California's Camp Fire now 100 percent contained, officials say

Now Playing: Family of man shot, killed by police demands answers

Now Playing: Winter storm moves east, may impact millions of commutes

Now Playing: U.S. Border Patrol agents use tear gas on migrants

Now Playing: Wintry weather causes commuting nightmare

Now Playing: State trooper delivers baby on side of highway

Now Playing: US agents reportedly using tear gas at the Tijuana border

Now Playing: Kansas governor declares state of disaster emergency

Now Playing: Police kill 21-year-old believing he was a suspect in Alabama mall shooting

Now Playing: Home explosion in California injures a couple and infant daughter

Now Playing: Authorities claim to know where American missionary is buried

Now Playing: American consumers gear up for Cyber Monday sales

Now Playing: Police hunt for 2 suspects who set off fireworks on a porch as a prank

Now Playing: New experimental drug could reduce the number of dementia cases

Now Playing: Transplant recipient meets donor's wife and daughter