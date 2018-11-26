Deputy killed in California car chase

Deputy Antonio "Tony" Hinostroza, 45, was killed in a traffic accident on Sunday night while helping Riverbank police officers pursue a drunk driver in a car chase.
0:41 | 11/26/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Deputy killed in California car chase

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

