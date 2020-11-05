Transcript for Deputy terminated following incident at black teen’s home

Motherly instinct to protect them. They were I get past week it to him. Monica shepherd and her son Damian never expected to be greeted at their pender county home with that scene Sunday night. I was playing mind video games as usual and I hear a banging on the door. Damien says he opened the door to find fifteen people some holding guns including an off duty deputy from new Hanover county sheriff's office all of his doorstep. Baby came a source and they were looking for missing girl they were given jurists and my name and that they were gonna come in and look for. Despite the graduation sign in the front yard clearly showing me at a different name he says they kept pushing. Damien says he tried to tell them his name holding his ground knocked his mom jumped in. Any stated again adds that a second time closed door. And thoughts are you guys and I said no you're not. That's in Sheppard says the deputies stuck it split in the door trying to push his way and. I can't just like. My name's Damien my name's Damian you guys I go to Laney high schoolers graduated my sons on the lawn. Finally they say the group left in shepherd call the sheriff's office that deputy Jordan Kitt and now charged with trespassing and breaking and entering. Not only that district attorney Ben David announcing he's been terminated from new Hanover county sheriff's office. So one thing that we app slowly make certain. Is that anyone is violating the law be treated this thing we didn't want to risk any hasty decisions we want to make an informed decision. The situation was defused. And we didn't Philip there was any further threat that evening. Still shaken Sheppard says things could have ended much differently it didn't handle that way. I'm just thankful and turn them.

