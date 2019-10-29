Transcript for New details emerge on raid that led to the death of ISIS leader

And we're learning some new information about that major raid in Syria that was announced over the weekend on the killing of the world's most wanted terrorist the leader of the Islamic state. So wondering and Ian panel who's on the ground. In Northern Iraq with the latest there Ian so new details about this offer race in and you details about. Just tally essential. The Kurds wire in the success of this race. Yeah I mean we have some fascination d.s on the first place for this really is an eye open up. So apparently the STF these are the cuts that the US has been allied with. Had faced by on the inside hi this is someone who is apparently very close to weblog that he was hiding out pulls me someone to me in the Carl brown. But according to various reports we're now hearing that that person was able to obtain DN ND NA evidence also able to obtain incredibly the books are sold to Leung the wet below into Baghdad eight. Those have been taken often samples Rosie taken and that's allowed the US special forces when they went into the sides to establish a true identity of Baghdad he. Barry an early on. The second day tell really is extent to which the Kurds are absolutely instrumental. In helping locates. I can find and eventually kill. Baghdad day and could have been done without them we don't know the answers and that but their assistance clearly was absolutely fundamental to that successful outcome that the prison that the president. Has been talking about he didn't really reflect too much on the level of assistance that they golf. We now know that was and we because it probably wouldn't have happened the weight dates from the speed with which happened. Any N something that's completely fascinating is that you actually caught up with someone who was. A prisoner. Crisis. You have a climate fascination engineers who was in presidential he's table sometimes it's very chilling. As well obvious his eyes his prison he agreed to tool to as a many tables and under. An informant to Rashtchy green time is that showed he'd been an ice his fights it inside Syria. I'm IE I asked him a number of question became one repay his reaction to the events of the last few days. Can people or any safer. Now back that is that no. I think now. Maybe in Europe something's gonna happen pools many people may be upset about this thing but let us said. While many bug days go on another while pops up. Would you set. So the patterns. Taylor Mueller. Stephen so. James. Julio foreigners who have beheaded. Body must say a lot of people look killed in these non stick children. People who use it. You have met woods for. This is not my I didn't write their distant. This is Buddhist. Yep pretty chatting right Kimberly this is that destiny I put it to him. The number of attacks has taken place the kids are being killed and there Ariana grundy columns that the people are being killed in in America and elsewhere. I mean really showed no remorse even though there was an opportunity. To do seventy the other key fact is he still Lana annual bark got to be replaced there will be an increase in attacks in particular in Europe. He felt the high seas would respond with some kind of large scale attack. Kimberly. CN Ian before we go we know there's a lot of unrest in the Middle East and also. The right there in Iraq where you are. People are protesting what are they demanding right now. Yeah I mean this is large scale protests are just here in Iraq rules so in Lebanon which he no longer in protests in Algeria. That isn't just a Middle East isn't what we Sorin Hong Kong was taking place in Russia in Barcelona in Chile. And did the finger enrollees Newman seemed to having Coleman is that there are driven by a backlash a popular backers on Jamar religion but driven by extremism. It's a backlash against what they see as government corruption a lack of representation. All foreign interference the thing that unites was going on in Iraq right now and also in Lebanon. Isn't that those forces who are loyal to Iran and working actively engaged in protest is now here in particular we've seen of the 200. Protests as easing young men and women that run on the students. Then that that regular citizens being gunned down in cold blood of one. Particular incidents incumbent of the holy she city of Kabul is equivalents and taxing basin in Jerusalem in room one of those equally kind of revered some ice. Eighteen people gunned down in cold blood. Dozens and dozens were also injured. And the kid still go out onto the streets unafraid and some of those scenes I'm Cindy mirror what we see in Hong Kong. And the other similarities the Chinese Government doesn't lie was going on in Hong Kong. New reigning in government doesn't like it was going on in Iraq and that's because it sets a precedent for could potentially happen now home. And then want to see any kind of protest like this elsewhere but I can't remember a time. But we seen so many protests in so many different places pretty much about some very similar things the people the very unhappy. Her radiant panel I'm right there in Northern Iraq we appreciate those updates thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.