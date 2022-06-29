Devastated loved ones in Latin America react to San Antonio trailer deaths

ABC’s Mireya Villarreal reports on the families from Guatemala and Honduras whose loved ones left for a better life and died as a result of suspected human smuggling, as four men now face charges.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live