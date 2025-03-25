DHS Secretary Noem announces that she will travel to El Salvador to visit prison

Secretary Noem says she will travel to El Salvador to visit the prison where Venezuelan migrants are being detained after their deportation from the U.S. over alleged ties to the Tren de Aragua gang.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live