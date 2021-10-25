The Diane Sawyer Special Event | 'Escape from a House of Horror'

13 children were held captive by their parents in a survival story like you’ve never seen. Now, hear from the family for the first time in this powerful special event – Friday night at 9/8c on ABC.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live