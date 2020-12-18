Dick Durbin on relief talks: ‘The negotiations aren't complete’

More
Sen. Dick Durbin details what is holding up the negotiations on a pandemic relief bill, and what the U.S. should be doing to confront Russia after its alleged cyberattack on government agencies.
6:10 | 12/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dick Durbin on relief talks: ‘The negotiations aren't complete’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:10","description":"Sen. Dick Durbin details what is holding up the negotiations on a pandemic relief bill, and what the U.S. should be doing to confront Russia after its alleged cyberattack on government agencies.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74792387","title":"Dick Durbin on relief talks: ‘The negotiations aren't complete’","url":"/US/video/dick-durbin-relief-talks-negotiations-complete-74792387"}