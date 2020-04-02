‘Why didn’t you stay in Mexico?’

More
A white man interrupted a Latino dad while he was speaking about the racism his child faced in school.
1:30 | 02/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Why didn’t you stay in Mexico?’
There limber. When I went to his bedroom to say good night and he was crying. The book will be out most you have been great in this school fifth. In my state Mexico. Yeah I don't know. Look what argues yeah. Scored revenue. Oh how we'll. Yeah. Right there. Respectable yeah. Yeah. You. But a because the greatest cause in the world. Eyewitness. Yeah. Might let me. Oh it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"A white man interrupted a Latino dad while he was speaking about the racism his child faced in school.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68754833","title":"‘Why didn’t you stay in Mexico?’ ","url":"/US/video/didnt-stay-mexico-68754833"}