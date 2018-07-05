Dine and dash suspect strikes again

More
Paul Gonzalez is accused of meeting at least four women for dates and leaving them to pay the restaurant bill.
1:01 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dine and dash suspect strikes again

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54985305,"title":"Dine and dash suspect strikes again","duration":"1:01","description":"Paul Gonzalez is accused of meeting at least four women for dates and leaving them to pay the restaurant bill.","url":"/US/video/dine-dash-suspect-strikes-54985305","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.