Transcript for How a dish line is serving up change in the pandemic

Back now with the creative entrepreneur, a mom who is changing the world for children with plates. I'm robin oloyede, from Houston, Texas, and I'm the CEO and creator of colorful plates. It's a children's tableware company. We started in 2017. My son wanted to be an astronaut and after searching high and low in the stores I couldn't find anything so I decided to start a company that I could present representation of my son and other people's children and they could see themselves every day. By having colorful plates created I wanted to teach my son that he could dream as big as he wanted to, especially in a world where sometimes other people may not see my son like I see him. We sell plates and also place mats. Prior to the pandemic my business was very steady. Once the pandemic started, everything went a little bit downward because everybody was focusing on staying alive. On the business side, my production facility actually stopped making my product because I was not a multimillion-dollar company. After a little bit of time at home, families really started to think about what was important to them, staying at home, being at the dinner table and then sales have started to pick up. Some of the things that we have done to pivot my business during this pandemic, is work with manufacturers to start production again. In addition to that, I have also relocated some manufacturers that will focus on that and focusing on paper plates. I can help parents every day create conversations with their children that they sometimes overlook because they might be too business VI to focus on. Being a small business owner means so much to me, not only am I use my passion to help my children but I'm also able to help other families fulfill, dreams and desires that they didn't know were available to them. I think that everything's happening right now is really going to help all adults focus on the next generation of children coming up, to teach them to love, to accept others, to teach them how to really focus on becoming the best person that you can be and also uplifting everybody else.

