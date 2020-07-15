Disney World's last 2 theme parks reopen

More
Walt Disney World welcomed back visitors to two more theme parks, Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios, after they were closed for almost four months due to COVID-19.
1:57 | 07/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Disney World's last 2 theme parks reopen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:57","description":"Walt Disney World welcomed back visitors to two more theme parks, Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios, after they were closed for almost four months due to COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71808861","title":"Disney World's last 2 theme parks reopen ","url":"/US/video/disney-worlds-theme-parks-reopen-71808861"}