Transcript for DNA from chewing gum leads to arrest in teacher's 1992 murder

And genetic testing just led to an arrest in the 1992. Rape and murder of a Pennsylvania school teacher. Detectives matched DNA found in Christine Eric's home to a man who lived a few miles away. With the help of the same technology used to track down the alleged Golden State killer. A popular DJ name's Raymond roe was arrested after a genealogy data base first identified a close relative and then eventually led police around.

