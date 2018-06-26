DNA from chewing gum leads to arrest in teacher's 1992 murder

Police say Raymond Rowe sexually assaulted and strangled Christy Mirack to death in December of 1992.
And genetic testing just led to an arrest in the 1992. Rape and murder of a Pennsylvania school teacher. Detectives matched DNA found in Christine Eric's home to a man who lived a few miles away. With the help of the same technology used to track down the alleged Golden State killer. A popular DJ name's Raymond roe was arrested after a genealogy data base first identified a close relative and then eventually led police around.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

