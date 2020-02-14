DNA evidence clears man for 1985 murder

Ricky Davis walked out of prison and into the arms of his family in northern California.
0:11 | 02/14/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for DNA evidence clears man for 1985 murder
California man sent to prison important 1985 murder he did not commit. Is now enjoying his freedom Ricky Davis walked into the arms of his family was released after DNA evidence cleared him.

