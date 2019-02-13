Transcript for DNA leads to man's arrest for 1993 murder

A DNA let evidence left behind at a crime seed led to the arrest of a murder suspect in Minneapolis nearly 26 years later. Do DNA testing as well as information gathered. In an online genealogy web site investigation the suspect's DNA was identified as being consistent with the DNA left at the crime scene. The victim 35 year old Jean John chiles was found in the bedroom of a Minneapolis apartment in 1993.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.