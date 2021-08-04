Transcript for A doctor and 2 kids are among 5 dead in mass shooting in South Carolina

Eight 445 today the or cashiers out responded to me home. Two home here near the 4400 block of Marshall road. Near rock he'll for a shooting call. We're shocked that this type of its day it happened in our area and rock skills specially with the amount people who are involved. We have. Detectives from the violent crimes user of currently investigating. The case of a mass. Shooting. It's not like a mall but it's a large number of people that we consider largest five people. Who are deceased from this incident one let's also taken to the hospital. With serious gunshot wounds do not have any information on their condition. Sir let me give up my brain here together guess. I mean. The person we believe responsible is. We we have found the person we believe is responsible. And we are with them at this time. Sought to say about that this. This is a very tragic tragic situation. And fame it does ask that you respective prime cedar in this. If you seen the pressure is coming up from spree yes you can corner you can understand that she's or given than. The names of the the victims of this crime. And use if you are from rock you and your from around this area. People who are involved are very prominent and very well known and in the or Cantonese. With that said there's not much acting. Tell you about what happened today. And trot answering question. Where. Six yes deceased one was taken to the hospital. With serious serious. We. In a home we found him in a home just right off Marshall. But we we get some information you may have been and now. We have. We want to make sure by understands that we did have to ask folks in this area. To stay in their homes wasn't really technically a lock down what we did ass in the stand homes during the search because we didn't have any information awareness was. And so we appreciate the people in this area in the community understanding. And we appreciate all the information came into our dispatch this. I've lived in Rock Hill my entire life and doctor Leslie was my doctor growing. That's no this little hard on mates oh. But doctor Leslie has been one of those people everybody knows he sort of review medical center in Rock Hill and it's been them. A staple in Iraq for years. Move a lot of people doctor please.

