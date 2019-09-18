-
Now Playing: CDC opens emergency operations center as vaping-related illnesses, deaths rise
-
Now Playing: New York to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: Cuomo issues emergency executive action to ban flavored e-cigs
-
Now Playing: Doctor says vaping is dangerous but still a mystery
-
Now Playing: Brother surprises older sister with honeymoon of her dreams
-
Now Playing: New guidance on plant-based milks for kids 5 and under
-
Now Playing: Mosquito-borne virus threat grows with 2 new deaths
-
Now Playing: New York bans flavored e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: Bedtimes linked to increased risk of obesity in teen girls
-
Now Playing: Researchers discover possible cure for common cold
-
Now Playing: New death linked to use of e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: No new measles cases reported for first time in 2019
-
Now Playing: Doctor provides hope for baby with rare condition
-
Now Playing: What parents should know about the new peanut allergy pill
-
Now Playing: Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month: How to check for the increasingly occurring disease
-
Now Playing: Concerns arise over carcinogen found in popular over-the-counter heartburn drug
-
Now Playing: Nurse donates liver to save 8-year-old boy's life
-
Now Playing: Possible chemical carcinogen found in some Zantac products: FDA